ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish fast grocery-delivery company Getir has signed a non-binding deal to buy shares of Sok supermarket chain, a statement from Sok said on Friday. “In order to create synergy in the digital field, a non-binding letter of intent was signed (…) for the sale of some of the shares owned by Yildiz Holding and its subsidiaries in Sok to Getir,” the statement, made to Bourse Istanbul, said.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO