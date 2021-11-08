CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC-TV comedy inspired by Alanis Morissette’s life in development

Cover picture for the articleWhile some of the things that Alanis Morissette has experienced in her career seem like no laughing matter, she’s teaming with ABC to develop a comedy based on her life, Deadline...

