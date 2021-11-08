CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanel Raises Its Handbag Prices Ahead of the Holidays

By HB Team
Hypebae
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanel increases its handbag prices just before the arrival of holiday season. However, the price hike will only affect the 2.55 and the Timeless Classic models. “Like all major luxury brands, we regularly adjust...

hypebae.com

