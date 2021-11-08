Chanel Raises Its Handbag Prices Ahead of the Holidays

Gearing up for the holiday season, Glossier has put together a collection of gift sets that you can give yourself or your loved ones. The limited-edition range arrives with three holiday-exclusive edits, led by the Essential Edit. The set is comprised of skincare and makeup essentials including the Mini Milky Jelly Cleanser, Mini Priming Moisturizer, Mini Balm Dotcom, Boy Brow and Lash Slick. Following up is the Bath Duo, which comes with Glossier’s Bath Pods and Orange Blossom Neroli Candle for the perfect at-home spa. The candle, in particular, is formulated with coconut and soy waxes with fresh notes of neroli, pear and cypress. The Lip Trio rounds out the collection with the Ultralip, Lip Gloss and Generation G lipstick in a cranberry hue.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO