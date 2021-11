Throughout her short but extraordinary life, Diana, Princess of Wales, deployed fashion as a weapon. Born into a culture that belittled women and married into an institution that celebrated suppression, there were numerous occasions in the princess’s troubled history when the clothes she wore were her most reliable tools of expression. This is a point British fashion writer Eloise Moran makes repeatedly in her upcoming book, The Lady Di Look Book: What Diana Was Trying To Tell Us Through Her Clothes. “She was telling us a story or communicating with us from really early on,” Moran says. “Most people think, ‘Oh, she was only being rebellious in the ’90s.’ There’s actually signs of her rebelling much earlier on.”

