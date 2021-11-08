CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dan Dickau Discusses Experiences with Blazers GM Neil Olshey Amid Investigation

By Scott Polacek
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Portland Trail Blazers player and player development assistant Dan Dickau said he was "not surprised" by the recent news about general manager Neil Olshey being under investigation for alleged workplace misconduct. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Portland hired O'Melveny & Myers to investigate allegations Olshey created a...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard reacts to Neil Olshey investigation

The Portland Trail Blazers have not had a good start to the season. Currently, they only won five out of the opening ten games, which is underperforming for their standards. Additionally, they are now in the midst of a major scandal concerning their GM, Neil Olshey. Now, the biggest star of the Blazers, Damian Lillard, reacted to the news coming out.
NBA
The Oregonian

Canzano: Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey’s tired bully act should have been over long ago

In some not-so-surprising news it turns out the Trail Blazers have opened an investigation into the workplace conduct of their general manager Neil Olshey. Olshey is accused of bullying and intimidating employees and subjecting them to profane tirades, team sources confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. One long-time Trail Blazers staff member called Olshey’s act “petty and vindictive.” Another said the GM fostered a work environment so toxic that some quit and others sought professional help for psychological trauma.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Some details emerge about the investigation into Portland TrailBlazers GM Neil Olshey

The Portland TrailBlazers announced Saturday that longtime GM Neil Olshey is the subject of an independent investigation into alleged mistreatment of non-player staff. Olshey has been with Portland since the summer of 2012. Details are scarce at the moment, but Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reports that staff in Portland have been...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Dan Dickau
WWEEK

Funny How People Just Now Realized Neil Olshey Was Screaming Obscenities at Them

Before we talk about Trail Blazers executive Neil Olshey, who has by several accounts been a very unpleasant man while not winning as many basketball games as Portlanders might prefer, let’s talk about Bill Belichick. Recently, for work, I read ESPN writer Seth Wickersham’s lengthy history of the New England...
NBA
Portland Tribune

Reports: Neil Olshey being investigated for bullying

Trail Blazers' basketball executive has a history of intimidation, employees allege, according to multiple reports. Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey is under investigation for bullying and intimidation according to reports, including from The Athletic and Yahoo! Sports. The Yahoo Sports report states that "multiple employees assert...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Blazers' Damian Lillard Focused on Team amid Neil Olshey Probe: 'The Games Continue'

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wants to focus on basketball even as president of basketball operations Neil Olshey is investigated. "It was news to me," Lillard told reporters after Saturday's 105-90 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. "... I came across it just as everybody else did, but that's all I know of it, that it's an investigation. … I think the best way to lead is to focus on leading the team. … The games continue. Our jobs continue."
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo Sports#O Melveny Myers#G League#The Idaho Stampede
SkySports

Portland Trail Blazers chief Neil Olshey investigated over alleged workplace misconduct

The Portland Trail Blazers are investigating Neil Olshey, the team's president of basketball operations, over alleged workplace misconduct, according to reports. At least one Portland employee has reported potential misconduct which has caused the organisation to launch the probe, according to The Athletic. Yahoo Sports reports that various employees are...
NBA
FanSided

Trail Blazers launch investigation into workplace environment under Neil Olshey

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Saturday that they have launched an investigation into the workplace environment under Neil Olshey. The Portland Trail Blazers announced an investigation into the workplace environment under Neil Olshey, Portland’s president of basketball operations. In a statement posted on Twitter, Portland indicated that an “outside firm...
NBA
AOL Corp

Sources: Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey allegedly created toxic workplace with bullying, intimidation

The Portland Trail Blazers opened an investigation into Neil Olshey — the president of basketball operations — with employees alleging a toxic, hostile work environment where staff members have been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The organization enlisted the services...
NBA
houstonianonline.com

Trail Blazers players involved in the Neil Olshey probe

A small number of current Portland Trail Blazers players have been called for interviews while investigating allegations of a toxic and hostile work environment against basketball chief of operations and general manager Neil Olshei, league sources told Yahoo Sports. So far, the investigation has focused on former and current employees....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy