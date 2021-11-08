Tesla sinks after Twitter voters vote for Musk to sell shares

The investor made famous by The Big Short has issued a dire warning about the state of the stock market.Michael Burry warns that stock market speculation has reached levels not seen since before the 1929 crash, and assets are more over-valued than before the dot-com bubble burst.He also worries that geopolitical and economic strife exceeds that seen in the 1970s. His fear appears to be that we are fast moving towards an economic calamity, and government regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve are taking no action to prevent it.In a tweet, Mr Burry...

