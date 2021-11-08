DEBRIEF: Turnover in dispatch centers

Moab on a mid-October Tuesday night was full. All the motels, RV parks and tents sites had Biblical Christmas Eve no vacancy notices. Every food provider from Denny’s to the sustainable, organic locally-sourced artisan places had limited hours and menus due to lack of workers or food shortages. Further down Highway 89 things got worse. There was no avocado toast left in Kanab. Vegans and hipster foodies looked visibly wan. I just got the pork breakfast burrito and medium dark roast.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO