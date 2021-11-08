CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEBRIEF: Turnover in dispatch centers

WBAY Green Bay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the technology and job that Landsat 9 is performing as it explores the third...

www.wbay.com

catalystmagazine.net

Slightly Off Center: Whiny dispatch from Vacation Land 2021

Moab on a mid-October Tuesday night was full. All the motels, RV parks and tents sites had Biblical Christmas Eve no vacancy notices. Every food provider from Denny’s to the sustainable, organic locally-sourced artisan places had limited hours and menus due to lack of workers or food shortages. Further down Highway 89 things got worse. There was no avocado toast left in Kanab. Vegans and hipster foodies looked visibly wan. I just got the pork breakfast burrito and medium dark roast.
LIFESTYLE
dakotanewsnow.com

911 dispatch operator shortage impacting local call centers

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 911 call centers across the nation are seeing staff shortages, according to the National Emergency Number Association. No one knows when a call is coming, but someone always needs to be ready to take the call. “No matter what happens, or how many people...
VERMILLION, SD
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay pastor sentenced to probation

The Christmas Village moves from Kaukauna to the Chilton area. Long-term effects of opioid crisis now being seen in children. Doctors worry about a "lost generation" of kids not getting the help they need. Flu cases on the rise. Updated: 3 hours ago. Since symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are...
GREEN BAY, WI
WHIO Dayton

Ohio ‘Winter Safety Awareness Week’ begins today

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, along with Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, have declared November 14-20 as Winter Safety Awareness Week. The awareness effort encourages Ohioans to take action to help minimize the potential risks associated with winter weather, according to a release. “Winter Safety...
OHIO STATE
newsitem.com

Salvation Army bell-ringers dispatched

SUNBURY — The familiar bells of the annual Salvation Army holiday campaign pealed across Cameron Park on Friday morning. Officers were joined by state legislators Rep. David Rowe (R-85); Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108); and Sen. John Gordner (R-27) for the official 2021 kickoff. Each recalled holiday seasons gone by, charitable acts by the Salvation Army or the many ways bell ringers fit right in with the season.
SUNBURY, PA
WBAY Green Bay

Rep. Gallagher visits unique high school diesel program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) toured the newly-launched Ahnapee Diesel Center Friday. It’s Wisconsin’s first diesel-only high school program, and about 1 of 20 nationwide. The program is available to high school students in the Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark and Kewaunee school districts. It gives students...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

North Pole Christmas display moves

Appleton North led 19-3 going into the 4th quarter. It was a heartbreaking defeat short of their first state championships. The die-hard Packers fans are about to attend their first game at Lambeau Field. Long-term effects of opioid crisis now being seen in children. Updated: 8 hours ago. Doctors worry...
SOCIETY
WBAY Green Bay

Day spent giving thanks to veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many area companies and organizations held events Thursday, on Veterans Day, to recognize those who served our country. Across Northeast Wisconsin, many took the time to thank veterans for their sacrifices. Army National Guard officer Matthew Hipp was the keynote speaker at the tribute held...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

A true Band of Brothers

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - For one area family, Veterans Day always brings about a great deal of pride. Six brothers, who grew up in Fond du Lac, all served in the military. Mark and Jeff LeMieux say the unique connection they share with their other four brothers can be traced back to their childhood.
BELLEVUE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

‘Tech for Vets’ brings younger veterans together through gaming

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Zach Zabel has always found comfort in playing video games with his veteran friends and realized that his get-togethers aren’t much different from what you would find at a VA club, just for a younger group. “You talk about all kinds of things when you’re gaming...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Weather balloons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Weather balloons are an important tool for learning about what’s happening in the planet’s atmosphere. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, severe weather specialist Brad explains how weather balloons work and some of the weather instruments they carry aloft with them, and how the data we get from them affect daily forecasts.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Christmas parade to honor veterans

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - After an absence last year due to the pandemic, Appleton’s Christmas parade will return November 23, with a special emphasis on honoring veterans and those on active duty. The event has a theme of honoring area superheroes, with local veterans at the top of the list.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton set to add new pickleball complex to Telulah park

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton will add a new eight-court pickleball complex to Telulah Park in 2022. The fast-growing paddle sport had become popular in the area. It combines elements of tennis with badminton and ping-pong. Dean Gazza, director for the Appleton Parks and Recreation Department, said the last few...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cities see growing interest in Pickleball

Lamers Bus Lines regional manager Paul Mennen on the bus driver shortage, recruiting and retention efforts, and working with local school districts. The chief prosecutor was chastisted by the judge during the cross-examination. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Moon trip delayed; healthiest time for sleep. Updated: 1 hours ago. Brad talks about...
DE PERE, WI

