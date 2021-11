When it comes to whistling as you work, Dallas is not humming a happy tune. A report from job website Lensa ranks the city as the No. 1 place with the most unhappy workers. The report looks at four factors — vacation days taken, hours worked per week, average pay, and overall happiness — to determine the happiest and unhappiest cities for U.S. workers. Lensa examined data for 30 major cities, including Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston (but not Austin).

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO