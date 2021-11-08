Sexual Overture to Client Two Days After Her Divorce Prompts Censure of Matrimonial Lawyer

(From The Eagle Tribune) A local family is suing the Perez Funeral Home, Bellevue Cemetery and the city of Lawrence after their loved one’s casket was dropped into a grave, broke open and the corpse fell out, according to court papers. Family members of the late Andrew Serrano, a resident of Puerto Rico and Lawrence who died on March 29, 2019, filed the suit Wednesday in Essex Superior Court alleging numerous counts of negligence and negligent and reckless infliction of emotional distress. Serrano’s family contracted with the Perez Funeral Home following his death. On April 5, 2019, during Serrano’s burial at Bellevue Cemetery “one of the side straps on the city-owned casket lowering device broke, causing Mr. Serrano’s casket to fall into the grave and break apart,” according to the lawsuit.

