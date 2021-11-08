CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sexual Overture to Client Two Days After Her Divorce Prompts Censure of Matrimonial Lawyer

By Charles Toutant
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Supreme Court issued a censure to Morristown attorney Kevin Regan for graphic sexual proposition of client. Regan made the overture in an e-mail to the client...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
CBS New York

No Bail For State Trooper Christopher Baldner, Accused Of Killing 11-Year-Old Monica Goods

KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail. An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail. Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87. There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Regan
Daily Mail

Man, 37, jailed for life 22 years ago for 'murdering his mother when he was just 14' appeals to state Supreme Court after experts found 'gasoline' on his shoe used as evidence he burned her body was just rubber from the sole

A Missouri man, 37, who was sentenced to prison for the death of his mother when he was just 14 years old because police said he showed no emotion as his mom lay lifeless on the floor could be freed as the state Supreme Court considers his case. Attorneys for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Former Kyle Rittenhouse Attorneys Want $2 Million in Bail Money Back

Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censure#Sexual Interest#The Overture#The Supreme Court#Disciplinary Review Board
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
MedPage Today

Whistleblower Physician Killed in Plane Crash Ahead of Settlement

A crush of physicians, anesthesiology staffing firms, and outpatient surgery centers in Georgia will pay $28 million to resolve federal kickback allegations -- but the physician whistleblower who helped set the proceedings in motion died before she could see the outcome. Kathleen Hartney-Velazco, MD, owner of Capitol Anesthesiology, died in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Ethics
98online.com

Lawrence man’s casket dropped, broke open, lawsuit says

(From The Eagle Tribune) A local family is suing the Perez Funeral Home, Bellevue Cemetery and the city of Lawrence after their loved one’s casket was dropped into a grave, broke open and the corpse fell out, according to court papers. Family members of the late Andrew Serrano, a resident of Puerto Rico and Lawrence who died on March 29, 2019, filed the suit Wednesday in Essex Superior Court alleging numerous counts of negligence and negligent and reckless infliction of emotional distress. Serrano’s family contracted with the Perez Funeral Home following his death. On April 5, 2019, during Serrano’s burial at Bellevue Cemetery “one of the side straps on the city-owned casket lowering device broke, causing Mr. Serrano’s casket to fall into the grave and break apart,” according to the lawsuit.
ESSEX, MD
MassLive.com

Casket broke mid-funeral, sending body spilling out, Massachusetts family says in lawsuit against funeral home and City of Lawrence

Midway through the funeral of late Lawrence resident Andrew Serrano, a city-owned casket-lowering device broke. The casket dropped into the grave and broke apart, sending Serrano’s body falling out, and causing it to “ooze fluids” in view of horrified family members, a lawsuit said. Now, more than two years after...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy