Shooting Victim Testifies He Thought Kyle Rittenhouse Was An Active Shooter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 32-year-old woman was arrested after assaulting a Southwest Airlines flight attendant Saturday, Dallas police said. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Nov. 13, officials say Arielle Jean Jackson boarded Flight 4976 with scheduled service from Dallas Love Field to La Guardia. Arielle Jean Jackson (Credit: Dallas County Jail) Upon boarding the plane, Jackson reportedly “went straight to the back” where she had a verbal altercation with a flight attendant who instructed her to leave the plane. Officials said Jackson then went to the front of the plane where she had verbal altercation with another flight attendant before hitting her with “a closed fist to the head.” Jackson was shortly arrested for aggravated assault and taken into custody at the Dallas County Jail. Southwest said the flight attendant was taken to a local hospital and that she has the airline’s full support. “Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and [we] fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO