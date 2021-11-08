CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Shooting Victim Testifies He Thought Kyle Rittenhouse Was An Active Shooter

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaige Grosskreutz, a man who was shot and injured by Kyle...

chicago.cbslocal.com

NEWS10 ABC

Shooting victim’s mom brought to tears by arrest of suspect

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of a Crown Heights shooting victim cried Wednesday after the woman accused of killing her daughter was apprehended by police officers in Florida. Delia Johnson, 42, was shot and killed when a woman approached her on the street in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Prospect Place in Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Gaige Grosskreutz, Sole Survivor Of Kyle Rittenhouse Shootings, Takes The Stand, Tells Jury He Thought ‘I Was Going To Die’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gaige Grosskreutz, a man who was shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during the civil unrest in Kenosha last summer, took the witness stand Monday at Rittenhouse’s trial, telling jurors he thought “I was going to die.” Grosskreutz is the only one of three people shot by Rittenhouse who survived, and is a key witness for the prosecution. Jurors in Rittenhouse’s trial have been shown several clips of live streams from the night of the shooting, including the moments Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz and Anthony Huber, just moments after he’d also shot Joseph Rosenbaum, whose shooting was not caught on...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Witness tells court prosecutors pressured him to change his police statement

A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

‘Whatever It Is, It’s Not Worth Someone Getting Shot’: Aurora Mothers Seek Justice For Sons Injured, Killed

DENVER, (CBS)- Velma Bankett’s sons 23-year-old Jordan and 26-year-old Elijah took her car to downtown Denver on Nov. 4 to celebrate a friend’s birthday. “They went out to enjoy and just have some fun that’s all,” she said. It’s something they had done dozens of times, but this time she got a call at 1 a.m. from a stranger who told her that her sons had been in a crash. She was confused until Elijah got on the phone. (credit: CBS) Velma said, “He said, ‘Mom… it’s bad. Jordan is bleeding everywhere’ and he said, ‘I don’t know what happened.’” She says they were driving...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Report On Anjanette Young Raid Called For Suspension For Officer Ella French, Who Was Later Shot And Killed; Her Brother Is Furious

CHICAGO (CBS) — The brother of murdered Chicago Police Officer Ella French said he was “flabbergasted” by a report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young, and he called the report “disgraceful.” In the report released Wednesday, COPA recommended a three-day suspension for French for not wearing a body camera during the wrong raid at Young’s home in February 2019. Officer French was shot and killed in August while conducting a traffic stop in West Englewood. Her brother, Andrew French, asked – where was the respect for his sister? “Being reminded about how much (Young)...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Charged With Homicide After Deadly Shooting In Beltzhoover

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood in August. Pittsburgh police say officials arrested 19-year-old Mariah Harrison on Thursday in connection to the shooting on Aug. 14. Police say Justin Nicholas was also taken into custody after having an outstanding warrant for firearm violations. He was then charged in the deadly shooting after questioning, law enforcement said. Two people are in custody after Pittsburgh SWAT made a second arrest for an August homicide on Jucunda Street in Beltzhoover. MORE HERE ➡️https://t.co/sjUswN55TF pic.twitter.com/45H4Nxi089 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 12, 2021 They are both charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy and robbery. Raymontay Green was previously arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with homicide in connection to the shooting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS DFW

Dallas Police: Woman Arrested After Assaulting Southwest Flight Attendant

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 32-year-old woman was arrested after assaulting a Southwest Airlines flight attendant Saturday, Dallas police said. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Nov. 13, officials say Arielle Jean Jackson boarded Flight 4976 with scheduled service from Dallas Love Field to La Guardia. Arielle Jean Jackson (Credit: Dallas County Jail) Upon boarding the plane, Jackson reportedly “went straight to the back” where she had a verbal altercation with a flight attendant who instructed her to leave the plane. Officials said Jackson then went to the front of the plane where she had verbal altercation with another flight attendant before hitting her with “a closed fist to the head.” Jackson was shortly arrested for aggravated assault and taken into custody at the Dallas County Jail. Southwest said the flight attendant was taken to a local hospital and that she has the airline’s full support. “Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and [we] fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident.”
DALLAS, TX
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Residents Shaken By Latest Spurt of Gun Violence

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A concert at Oakland’s Fox Theater was scheduled to go on Thursday evening as planned after Wednesday’s concert was canceled when a concertgoer was shot in the arm by a stray bullet while standing outside. The shooting was one of a string of shootings in the city in the last 24 hours. “I was terrified … I had to run for my life,” said one witness who went by the name of Prince Akeem and who was across the street from the theater. “It was several shots, about seven or eight shots.“ The shooting outside the theater happened...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Boston

13-Year-Old Says Strangers Shot Friend As They Walked From Bus Stop In Hyde Park

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston seventh grader is recovering from gunshot wounds after he was walking home from the bus with a friend for a sleepover in Hyde Park Wednesday night. It happened on Wood Avenue around 11 p.m. “Some guy came up to us in the car. He was like, ‘where you all from?’ We were like, ‘nowhere,’ and then he was like, ‘OK’. He came back he started shooting,” said the victim’s friend. “He was like ‘I’m shot! I got shot, I got shot’…He started screaming…’Don’t let me die, please don’t let me die,’ and I’m like ‘What do...
BOSTON, MA
cbslocal.com

Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Shooting At North Austin Gathering

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in North Austin early Sunday, police said. The man, 27, and woman, 30, were indoors at a gathering in the 5900 block of West North Avenue at about 12:06 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots, authorities said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Who Killed Ed DuPont In ‘Cowardly’ Attack? Police Need Witnesses To Confirm Suspect’s Identity

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It was a July morning in Camden when 53-year-old Ed DuPont was outside of a convenience store and without warning, he was attacked. He died weeks later. His killer is still out there but newly-obtained surveillance video shows the man police want to track down. Tuesday, July 6, just after 9 in the morning, 53-year-old Ed DuPont is chatting with people outside this Camden convenience store at 7th and Pine Streets. Surveillance video provided by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit to CBS3 Mysteries and seen for the first time shows DuPont on his bike. He’s talking to...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Al Sharpton, Activists Join in Call For Justice In New Castle County Police Fatal Shooting Of Lymond Moses

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The family of a man shot and killed by New Castle police 10 months ago were joined by activists on Saturday as they continue to demand more about the officers involved in the death of 30-year-old Lymond Moses. Moses’s family has several lawsuits pending due to this incident, but they say they’re still no closer to justice. “Say his name, Lymond Moses, say his name, Lymond Moses,” activists chanted. A call for justice loved ones and activists say is nearly 10 months in the making. “All events like this for me is bittersweet because I have to keep reliving the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

