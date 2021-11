National Review remains conservatism’s “must read” magazine. It has worked its way back from its “Against Trump” editorial of Jan. 22, 2016 — and the special issue devoted to the same — to its new special issue “End Roe.” The magazine has done so while calmly adopting the appropriate point-of-view about the former president: Praise his accomplishments, criticize his errors and excesses — while robustly tending to the enduring weight-bearing walls of constitutionalism.

