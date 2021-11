LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Employees of one company are protesting a vaccine mandate. BWXT will soon mandate its employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment. In an email to WDBJ7, the company said “COVID has had, and continues to have, a terrible impact on the BWXT family and our communities. In addition, every U.S. BWXT employee will soon be subject either to the federal contractual mandate for COVID-19 vaccination and/or the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard regulation. As a result, BWXT is requiring all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. BWXT will also consider medical and religious exemptions to the vaccination mandate.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO