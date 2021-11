BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Along the journey to honor our heroes, the Ravens salute less than a week before Veterans Day. The NFL’s military appreciation extends 11 years and the birds are looking to keep that tradition going with stops at the Baltimore Station, Loch Raven VA Medical Center and McVET. Dave Jensen is a Retired Marine. “The Ravens are here. We’re happy to have them. They performed well,” he said while holding his Ravens hat. “We got some real close-up looks at cheerleaders and also that band!” John Hunter is a Vietnam Veteran sitting alongside Hensen, also in a wheelchair. “This was great! After...

