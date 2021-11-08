CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Council to hear comment on electric vehicle parking plan

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
The Frederick County Council plans to hear public comment Tuesday on a proposal to limit parking in spaces with electric vehicle charging equipment.

Under legislation from Councilman Kai Hagen, nonelectric vehicles would be prohibited from parking in spaces — on county roads or county-owned property — reserved as charging stations for electric cars. Violators could be subject to a fine ranging from $100 to $250.

Drivers, moreover, may only park in these spaces if their car’s charging equipment is compatible with equipment at the parking spot. And while drivers cannot be fined if their car isn’t plugged in, they may only park in these spaces for the purpose of charging their car – a change Hagen (D) brought forth last week.

“It made this little bill a little better,” Hagen said in an interview Monday. He previously said he hopes the change will be a “tiny” measure for the county to get ahead of what he called a societal shift to electric cars.

Next time the council visits the bill will likely be for a vote.

The Frederick News-Post

