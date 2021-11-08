ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Fantastic Five high school players from this past weekend

By Staff Reports
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who were the best of the best from Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6, 2021? Let's have a look at our Fantastic Five: ...

www.metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Motion for mistrial still looming as jury deliberates Kyle Rittenhouse's fate

Deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial continued on Wednesday with a defense request to have charges tossed still looming over the high-profile Wisconsin trial. The case went to jury late Tuesday morning with Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder having not ruled on defense requests for a mistrial with prejudice — to have charges tossed without ability for prosecutors to re-file.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockland, MA
Framingham, MA
Sports
City
Somerset, MA
City
Danvers, MA
City
Walpole, MA
City
Ludlow, MA
City
Holliston, MA
City
East Bridgewater, MA
City
Lenox, MA
Hopkinton, MA
Sports
City
Dedham, MA
Hopkinton, MA
Education
Holliston, MA
Sports
City
Wellesley, MA
Holliston, MA
Education
City
Sutton, MA
City
Hopkinton, MA
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Braintree, MA
City
Longmeadow, MA
City
Medway, MA
City
Framingham, MA
City
Wayland, MA
CBS News

Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X will be exonerated

Two of the three men convicted of 1965 killing civil rights leader Malcolm X will soon be exonerated, Manhattan's district attorney announced Wednesday. After a 22-month investigation, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. found that authorities withheld evidence in the trial of Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam, who died in 2009, the New York Times reported. Both men spent over two decades in prison for a crime they vowed they did not commit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Rapper Young Dolph dies at 36 in Memphis shooting

Rapper Young Dolph was killed in a shooting near a well-known bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, his lawyer confirmed. He was 36. Young Dolph, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was in Memphis for his annual Thanksgiving giveaway, said the lawyer, Scott Hall. He was on his way to the event to hand out turkeys when he stopped at the bakery and was fatally shot, Hall said.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Girls Volleyball#Fantastic Five#Division 1#Division 2#Somerset Berkley#Mstca Mooney#The Blue Raiders#Hopedale#Rockland 4#Eagles#Wayland 1#Maconomet#Wellesley 1#Braint
The Hill

Florida Republicans vote to limit vaccine mandates

A bill to limit vaccine mandates for public and private employers in Florida is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis ’ (R) desk after Republicans in the state Senate approved the measure during a special session on Wednesday. Senate Bill 1 seeks to ban private-sector employers from requiring their employees to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

0
Followers
0
Post
20
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy