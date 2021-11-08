Fantastic Five high school players from this past weekend

Rapper Young Dolph was killed in a shooting near a well-known bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, his lawyer confirmed. He was 36. Young Dolph, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was in Memphis for his annual Thanksgiving giveaway, said the lawyer, Scott Hall. He was on his way to the event to hand out turkeys when he stopped at the bakery and was fatally shot, Hall said.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO