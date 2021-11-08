CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zix To Be Acquired By OpenText For $860 Million

By Ray Schultz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmail security firm Zix Corporation will be acquired by OpenText, an information management platform, for $8.50 per share, or $860 million, Zix announced on Monday. Zix and its financial advisor conducted a “broad outreach to more than 70 strategic...

