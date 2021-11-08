There are More Triathletes With Disabilities Than You Realize: Making Your Race and Club Accessible

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Jan Caille, a longtime race director who co-founded the Bud Light U.S. Triathlon Series in 1983 and spearheaded the Chicago Triathlon in 1987 among other events, passed away last month of a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 77. Caille’s list of accomplishments in the sport is impressive, including starting up the world’s largest independent kids triathlon, the U.S. Women’s Triathlon Series, the Race to the Toyota Cup Series Triathlon Series, and the Ironman 70.3 Steelhead. Upon selling his events company, CAPRI, in 2010, Caille focused on his 80-acre farm in McCleary, Washington, recently working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Washington Fish & Wildlife to restore a creek on his property and creating spawning pools for salmon. “Jan was a lot more than the events he created and produced, but a part of his heart and soul are still in every one of them,” read his memorial this week. “He truly had a unique understanding of the business that helped the industry grow far beyond what anyone dreamed.”

