Des Moines 10-year-old first to receive COVID pediatric dose at Blank Children's Hospital

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, and was meant to be...
A federal appeals court on Friday halted the Biden administration's new COVID-19 vaccine rule for private businesses with 100 or more workers, marking a victory for a group of states and businesses that say it's an overreach of the president's authority. The controversy comes after the Occupational Safety and Health...
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart left for New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance. The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako,...
(CNN) — Theodore John Conrad showed up for work as a bank teller in Cleveland. At the end of his shift, the then 20-year-old stole $215,000, stuffed it into a paper bag -- and vanished, authorities said. That was in July 1969, and he stole the equivalent of $1.7 million...
Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
(CNN) — A Hawaii couple charged with the murder of their adopted 6-year-old daughter pleaded not guilty via an attorney Friday, as court documents allege abusive treatment leading up to the girl's death, including her being kept in a dog cage to stop her searching for food. Isaac and Lehua...
New York (CNN Business) — "Saturday Night Live" opened this weekend's show with Sen. Ted Cruz taking kids to "Ted Cruz Street," a play on "Sesame Street," on a channel called "Newsmax Kids." The Texas senator, who was played by Aidy Bryant, welcomed everyone to the show while standing near...
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to try to win their fifth game in a row without their starting quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list. He’s out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, according to Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten. Roethlisberger, 39, is the second prominent...
