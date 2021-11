As a young man, Osorno Cóleman Salomón led a guerrilla army into battle against the forces of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega during the country’s brutal civil war. Decades later, the former commander of the indigenous units that fought alongside the CIA-backed contras has made a spectacular about-face. Now a member of congress allied with Ortega’s Sandinista Party, Cóleman is pushing his Miskito community to work with the government, promoting a pine resin company named Vida Group International as a path to reconciliation.

