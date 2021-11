Bravo is taking its Real Housewives franchise outside the U.S. The cable network said Monday that it has green lighted The Real Housewives of Dubai. While the series format has been sold around the world, this marks Bravo’s first original international iteration. The show, premiering next year, will mark the 11th city in the franchise as it focuses on a group of women “navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates,” according to Bravo. The cast has not yet been announced, but recent reports have speculated that Caroline Stanbury of Bravo’s Ladies of London —...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO