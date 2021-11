The Montreal Canadiens will try for a repeat of one of their few season highlights when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. The Canadiens routed Detroit 6-1 on Oct. 23, a game also held in Montreal. That one-sided result was the Canadiens' first victory of the season, and it standsas one of just two wins for the Habs in their nightmarish 2-8-0 start.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO