The new Fortnite Arcane Jinx Skin has finally been released in the game after a lot of speculations from the online community. The Fortnite Arcane Jinx Skin has been released on the occasion of the upcoming movie, Arcane and fans have already gone gaga over this new unique skin. It has been released just today and is currently available in the shop right now. The article details all about the new Fortnite Arcane Jinx Skin that is in the Fortnite Item Shop.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO