PetSmart’s private equity owner, BC Partners, is once again being questioned about working conditions and operations—this time from a U.S. senator. Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent a letter on Nov. 2 addressed to Raymond Svider, partner and chairman of BC Partners, in response to a recent report issued by United for Respect that alleges that “BC Partners’ operational mismanagement degrades working conditions and puts animals at risk,” according to media reports.

