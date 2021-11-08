Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Visio

Microsoft has announced that it has rolled out the ability to access its diagramming application Microsoft Visio worldwide, to all Microsoft 365 Commercial subscribers. Microsoft Visio has been has been available for some time and provides businesses and individuals the ability to create a variety of visuals from basic diagrams, block diagrams, business matrices, Venn diagrams, cycle diagrams, pyramid diagrams, process diagrams, and basic flowcharts. The application includes four dozen templates and hundreds of shapes to get you started and is now available to all those with a Commercial subscription to Microsoft 365.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO