Computers

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Visio

By LinuxLinks
linuxtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Visio is a diagramming and vector graphics application. What are the best free and open source...

www.linuxtoday.com

Related
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
linuxtoday.com

Best Alternatives to Adobe InDesign (Free and Open Source)

Adobe InDesign is a desktop publishing and page layout designing software program. Learn about the best free and open-source alternatives here. The software is used to create posters, flyers, brochures, magazines, newspapers, presentations, books, and ebooks. InDesign can also publish content suitable for tablet devices in conjunction with Adobe Digital Publishing Suite.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Visio now available to all Microsoft 365 Commercial subscribers

Microsoft has announced that it has rolled out the ability to access its diagramming application Microsoft Visio worldwide, to all Microsoft 365 Commercial subscribers. Microsoft Visio has been has been available for some time and provides businesses and individuals the ability to create a variety of visuals from basic diagrams, block diagrams, business matrices, Venn diagrams, cycle diagrams, pyramid diagrams, process diagrams, and basic flowcharts. The application includes four dozen templates and hundreds of shapes to get you started and is now available to all those with a Commercial subscription to Microsoft 365.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft rolling out Visio to Microsoft 365 Commercial users worldwide

Microsoft today announced the roll out of Microsoft Visio web app to Microsoft 365 Commercial users worldwide. Microsoft expects to complete the rollout by end of January 2022. Rollout will continue to Government Community Cloud (GCC), GCC-High, and other sovereign clouds following the worldwide release. The new Visio web app is also available inside Teams with following capabilities:
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

'Trojan Source' attack method can hide bugs into open-source code

Academic researchers have released details about a new attack method they call “Trojan Source” that allows injecting vulnerabilities into the source code of a software project in a way that human reviewers can’t detect. Trojan Source relies on a simple trick that does not require modifying the compiler to create...
SOFTWARE
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Power Fx Source Code Now Available on GitHub

Back in March, Microsoft launched its Power Fx programming language as part of the Power Platform. Later, the company integrated OpenAI’s GPT-3 API into the Power Fx tool. Despite being open source, the low-code programming language has only had its documentation available. Microsoft is changing that this week by open sourcing the source code.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Open Source Compliance Automation

It’s becoming increasingly common to find Open Source Program Offices (OSPOs) springing up on the organizational landscape as the adoption of open source software proliferates. In this advent of ‘open source is transforming the software world,’ companies organize centralized teams to holistically and strategically align open source tools and processes with their diverse needs —across sales, engineering and marketing—to ensure outputs are successful.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft's low-code programming language Power Fx is now open-source

Following some leaks in February, Microsoft officially announced its new low-code programming language for the Power Platform in March. Dubbed Power Fx, this language allow customers of the Power Platform to build and customize application logic in a low-code environment. Power Fx will feel particularly familiar to users of Excel. In May, the company further boosted the language via integration with the OpenAI's GPT-3 models so natural language can be utilized for calculations instead of complex formulas.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

USBImager Download, Best Alternative to Etcher

Under Linux, there are many ways to put a bootable image on a USB stick or SD card. On the command line, the tool of choice is dd, which stands for disk dump and reads and writes hard disks, partitions or files bit by bit below the file system level. If you use dd , you should be sure that you are using the right device, because once dd has been started, the target is mercilessly overwritten without confirmation.
COMPUTERS
SDTimes.com

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: TiDB

TiDB is an open-source, cloud-native, distributed SQL database for elastic scale and real-time analytics. It is ACID-compliant and developers can use TiDB as a scale-out MySQL database with familiar SQL syntaxes and ecosystem tools. It automatically shards data and users can add new nodes to scale horizontally and elastically to meet their business growth.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Android Central

What is the Android Open Source project?

Android is a free open-source operating system. The AOSP (Android Open Source Project) is free to download, free to alter, free to build into a product that can power just about anything. But it's not something you've ever used when you picked up a phone or other gizmo that runs "Android" because it's not really a complete operating system.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Corelight Announces Integration for Microsoft Defender for IoT as a Data Source for the Platform

Corelight, provider of the industry’s leading open network detection and response platform, announced product compatibility with Microsoft Defender for IoT. Corelight is the first Microsoft NDR partner to take advantage of Defender for IoT’s cross-industry integration capabilities. Corelight customers can send data from deployed sensors to Microsoft 365 Defender, and in turn Defender for IoT to apply its behavioral analytics and machine learning techniques to discover and classify devices and to protect, detect, and respond to IoT attacks. This also enables Defender for IoT to apply its global IoT and OT threat intelligence.
SOFTWARE
T3.com

Microsoft Teams free update beats Facebook to the metaverse

As it looks like remote working is going to continue into 2022, Microsoft Teams is taking a dramatic step towards making virtual meetings a little less humdrum. Next year, virtual avatars and environments will be added to the platform, so you don’t have to show your real face if you’re having a bad hair day.
SOFTWARE
techviral.net

10 Best Gboard Alternatives For Android

Google’s Android mobile operating system has a standalone app for everything. For instance, there’s Google Maps for navigation, Duo for video calls, calendar for taking notes, etc. It also has a standalone keyboard app known as Gboard. Gboard comes built-in on Android, and it has lots of features like quick...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The 9 Best Docker Alternatives for Container Management

Containers are highly beneficial for software development, deployment, and management in a virtual environment. Docker is useful in the containerization process, but it's not the only platform around. If you're searching for some alternatives to Docker, look no further. This list showcases some feature-rich and efficient Docker alternatives to use in your next project.
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

.NET 6 LTS and VS 2022: Major releases spoilt by continuing concern about Microsoft's commitment to open source

Microsoft has released .NET 6.0 with long-term support, and Visual Studio 2022, its all-purpose Windows IDE. The roll-out is a big one for Microsoft's development platform as .NET 6.0 is the first LTS release since .NET Core 3.1 in December 2019. LTS releases are scheduled to come every two years, with short-term releases in between. The current .NET 5.0 will go out of support in mid-2022.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Google Unveils Knative 1.0 Serverless Computing Platform

Google has announced the stable release of Knative 1.0, designed to create an infrastructure serverless computing deployed on top of a container isolation system based on the Kubernetes platform. In addition to Google, companies such as IBM, Red Hat, SAP, and VMware are also involved in the development of Knative....
SOFTWARE

