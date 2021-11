In the latest official BMW podcast, the company goes through the history of its famed naming system and how it's changed. This should leave you (marginally) less confused... Once upon a time, you could learn plenty about a BMW simply by reading the model name. If the badge on the boot read ‘330i’, you were looking at a 3-series with a 3.0-litre petrol engine. Well, it usually worked out like that - the last two digits didn’t always match the displacement. The E39 540i had a 4.4-litre engine, the E82 125i used a 3.0 litre….we could go on, but most models stuck to the convention or at least don’t stray too far from it.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO