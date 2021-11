Twilio, the leading cloud communications platform, today announced two additions to its leadership team. Eyal Manor is joining as Chief Product Officer, effective November 15, 2021, and Dana Wagner is joining as Chief Legal Officer, effective December 13, 2021. Manor will oversee the execution of Twilio’s future product roadmap, working to deliver on its vision to build the leading customer engagement platform. Wagner will lead the Company’s legal, government affairs, regulatory compliance, and privacy teams as Twilio continues to expand and scale globally. Both Manor and Wagner will join Twilio’s executive management team, and Wagner will become its Corporate Secretary. Manor will report to Twilio’s co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson and Wagner will report to Twilio’s Chief Operating Officer Khozema Shipchandler.

