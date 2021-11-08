CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Classic Konami Code Now Has Its Own Store In Akihabara

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pop-up store selling exclusive merchandise themed around the Konami Code has opened at the Akihabara Container in Tokyo’s Akihabara district. The Konami Code – a combination of button presses that unlocked special goodies in various Konami games from the 1980s onwards – was first used in Gradius in 1986. By...

