More Mild Weather

By Joe Calhoun
WGAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure over the eastern US will dominate the weather for the Susquehanna Valley. Looks for mainly sunny,...

www.wgal.com

NBC4 Columbus

First snow of season, winter preview this weekend

Many awoke to a sprinkling of snowflakes this morning across the Buckeye State, and we could see a little more Sunday morning, now that temperatures have taken a tumble. Residual moisture kept skies cloudy through the day with a few sprinkles. Readings struggled to climb above the low 40s, coupled with a gusty west wind […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

First winter system to move in Sunday

It feels more like December with wind chills in the 20s and more snow is expected in the forecast this weekend. Grab extra layers before you head out this evening. We stay mainly dry tonight, but a few flurries can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees overnight and the wind will make it feel more like the mid 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Slick Saturday ahead of Sunday snow

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon, Motown. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to overcast and chilly. Temps will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees. It will remain slick out there with chilly rain showers. Grab a poncho and wear a coat and knit hat with gloves before...
DETROIT, MI
KKTV

A few more mild days before changes arrive

KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring) Safety Saturday: what not to do when frying a turkey. Updated: 11 hours ago. Colorado Springs Firefighters demonstrate how to safely fry...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fox 59

Snowflakes return to Central Indiana as cold weather continues

Temperatures failed to reach 40 degrees for the first time this year across Central Indiana. The coldest weather of the season also comes with the first snowflakes we’ve seen this fall, which fell late yesterday evening! We will remain cold and breezy as we progress overnight as out next storm system approaches.
CENTRAL, IN
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Arrives Tuesday, Small Chance For A Rain-Snow Mix In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.
COLORADO STATE
newschannel6now.com

Warming trend into next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the beginning of next week before a cold front causes a dip. For Saturday expect a high near 70 with clear skies. Winds this evening will be out of the south. Tomorrow will feel more of the same with a high near 70 as well. By Tuesday we will have a high in the 80′s, then we cool back down thanks to a cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday will have elevated fire danger because of dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds. We have zero rain chances for the next five days.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers are likely late Saturday night and Sunday, which may lead to some minor slush in a few isolated spots in the Chicago area on Sunday. Saturday night brings a chance of a rain/snow mix and a low temperature of 33 degrees. Sunday will bring rain and snow showers. An isolated minor brief accumulation of 1/2 an inch may be possible in some of the showers. High temperatures will reach 39 degrees. Expect a warmup in the week with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday when rain showers make a return.
CHICAGO, IL
WGAL

Dry , Chilly Day With A Few Evening Showers

We begin the day with, seasonable temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, some sunshine and dry conditions. Clouds thicken through the day. Highs are chilly in the middle to upper 40s. A slight breeze will be felt at times. This evening, scattered showers move across the area quickly, as a fast-moving clipper system traverses the state. Areas, north and west, near I-99 and I-80 could see snow. If you live around the Lewistown and Selinsgrove area, you could see snow mixing with rain. No accumulation possible. Best chance for accumulation is in the Laurel Highlands and the Southern Alleghenies. Showers end quickly by 10 PM. Overnight, skies are mostly cloudy and there could be a few sprinkles or flurries. Lows are cold in the lower to middle 30s. Blustery winds set up out of the west-northwest 10 to 20 MPH, with gusts to 30 MPH, producing wind chill values in the 30s for Monday. Sprinkles can’t be ruled out, otherwise, early clouds give way to increasing sunshine late in the day. It’s quiet and cold near 50 degrees Tuesday. The cold spell ends with temperatures jumping back to the lower 60s mid-week. We are mild again Thursday, however, the next frontal system brings showers late in the day. Chillier air follows to end the week. Next weekend starts out dry with highs near 50. Showers threaten Sunday, then we are dry and seasonable, in the lower to middle 50s, next week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly Sunday Across Philadelphia Region With Increasing Clouds, Chance For Spotty Showers Later This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a chilly start Sunday across the Philadelphia region and there is very little warming coming our way. If you are heading out, make sure to dress in layers because high temperatures will run below average in the mid-to-upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s. The warm spot will be along the Jersey Shore with highs there in the low 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds later in the day Sunday as another cold front approaches the Philadelphia region Sunday evening. Unlike the cold front which passed on Saturday, there will be less wind and only spotty showers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

