More Mild Weather

We begin the day with, seasonable temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, some sunshine and dry conditions. Clouds thicken through the day. Highs are chilly in the middle to upper 40s. A slight breeze will be felt at times. This evening, scattered showers move across the area quickly, as a fast-moving clipper system traverses the state. Areas, north and west, near I-99 and I-80 could see snow. If you live around the Lewistown and Selinsgrove area, you could see snow mixing with rain. No accumulation possible. Best chance for accumulation is in the Laurel Highlands and the Southern Alleghenies. Showers end quickly by 10 PM. Overnight, skies are mostly cloudy and there could be a few sprinkles or flurries. Lows are cold in the lower to middle 30s. Blustery winds set up out of the west-northwest 10 to 20 MPH, with gusts to 30 MPH, producing wind chill values in the 30s for Monday. Sprinkles can’t be ruled out, otherwise, early clouds give way to increasing sunshine late in the day. It’s quiet and cold near 50 degrees Tuesday. The cold spell ends with temperatures jumping back to the lower 60s mid-week. We are mild again Thursday, however, the next frontal system brings showers late in the day. Chillier air follows to end the week. Next weekend starts out dry with highs near 50. Showers threaten Sunday, then we are dry and seasonable, in the lower to middle 50s, next week.
Comments / 0