K-State's Chris Klieman on midseason firings: 'It's telling our players it's OK to bail and quit'

In this file photo, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches during the first half of the team’s game against Bowling Green in Manhattan on Sept. 7, 2019. Klieman said Monday he thinks firing coaches in the middle of a season is “really bad for our profession.” Associated Press

When Chris Klieman looks around the coaching landscape in college football, he doesn’t like what he sees — especially when it comes to in-season upheaval.

Klieman indirectly has contributed to it this fall: After his Kansas State team topped Texas Tech and TCU in consecutive weeks, both opposing schools parted ways with their head coaches in the following 48 hours. Texas Tech got rid of Klieman’s friend, Matt Wells, while TCU moved on from longtime leader (and K-State graduate) Gary Patterson.

“I’m good friends with Matt Wells, and I was really sad to see that happen with Gary after our two ballgames,” Klieman said during his time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference Monday. “I don’t think it’s great for our profession. I think it’s really bad for our profession.”

In all, nine FBS schools already have made head-coaching changes this season. Aside from TCU and Texas Tech, LSU (Ed Orgeron), Southern California (Clay Helton), Washington State (Nick Rolovich), UConn (Randy Edsall), Georgia Southern (Chad Lunsford), Akron (Tom Arth) and UMass (Walt Bell) will have new men at the helm of their programs come the 2022 season.

And that’s just the men at the top.

Florida dumped defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Monday, two days after an embarrassing loss at South Carolina. Washington fired offensive coordinator John Donovan on Sunday. Another Pac-12 transaction Sunday: Oregon State sacked defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar. (He worked on Ron Prince’s staff at K-State from 2006 to 2008, serving as the team’s special teams coordinator in his first season before shifting to defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in his final two years in Manhattan.)

The latest culling came Monday.

Nebraska announced head coach Scott Frost would keep his job. Two hours later, Frost made wholesale alterations to his staff: Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks Coach Mario Verduzco no longer are employed.

All the midseason shuffling concerns Klieman.

“I understand, from a recruiting standpoint, all the things that people are trying to gain an advantage on,” said Klieman, alluding to the December signing period, which, for all intents and purposes, has replaced February’s national signing day as the primary time recruits cement their commitments and sign with colleges. “I get that. We all get that. It’s part of the business.”

Klieman noted that the firings have far-reaching effects.

“I wish it wouldn’t happen, because there are some great men out there — and not just the head coaches,” he said. “Most head coaches are going to be fine. It’s the support staff and (everyone) who have to start looking for new employment.”

Most importantly, however, Klieman believes student-athletes are forced to balance contradictory messages they’re receiving from universities.

On one hand: Stick with us amid trying times. Don’t transfer. Don’t give up.

On the other: We don’t believe in your head coach anymore, so we’re not going to even let him finish this season.

“We’re asking kids not to quit on our teams and quit and go into the transfer portal,” he said, “yet we’re giving up on coaches midway through, late in a season — whatever it may be. ... It’s part of the business. I just wish it would happen at the end of a season if it’s going to happen and not midway through or three-quarters of the way through, because it’s telling our players it’s OK to bail and quit.”