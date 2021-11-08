CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times When New Jersey Police Officers Helped Deliver a Baby

By Vin Ebenau
 6 days ago
Life is a precious gift and when a child is born there is so much joy to be shared between Mom and Dad, family and...

Absecon, NJ, Police: Shots Fired in the City Early Friday Morning

Cops in Absecon are investigating the circumstances behind shots being fired early this morning in one neighborhood. According to the Absecon Police Department, their officers responded to the area of South Shore Road and Dr. Ruppert Drive (East Illinois Avenue) just after 1:30 early Friday morning for a shots-fired call.
ABSECON, NJ
New Jersey State
Egg Harbor Township Family Searching for Missing 16-Year Old Daughter

An Egg Harbor Township family is frantically searching for their 16-year-old daughter who's been missing since Monday afternoon. Ava Larcombe was last seen in the English Creek area of Egg Harbor Township. Her family says she was last seen wearing a long red t-shirt, black sweatpants, and red, white, and blue sneakers. She has short, curly, reddish brown hair. Her family has provided the accompanying photos.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Little Egg Harbor Police arrest five amid narcotics investigation in town

Little Egg Harbor Police have announced that they've arrested five area residents which comes at the end of a recent drug investigation. The police department's Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant for a home on National Union Boulevard on Friday, after establishing probable cause for a warrant to do so, and when they went in, officers found undisclosed quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills and distribution paraphernalia.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Firefighters Use Jaws of Life to Pull Driver From GSP Crash

Firefighters from the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company were called to the scene of a rollover crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday morning at about 5 am. See photos of the Firefighters rescue operation. The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company along with the Upper Township Division of EMS and AtlantiCare paramedics...
ACCIDENTS
RIGHT NOW: Search Underway in Mullica Twp Woods for Missing Man

As of 9am this morning (Saturday) a search is underway in the woods in Mullica Township for James K. Griffiths, 61, a local resident who's been missing since October 24, 2021. The Mullica Township Police Department says the search for Griffiths was to take place this morning in the wooded areas of 6th and 7th Avenues in Mullica Township . Police say the plan is to use horses, police search and rescue dogs, and police in the area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Ocean County, NJ, Cops: Candy Laced With THC Given Out to Kids on Halloween

If you or your children went trick-or-treating in one Ocean County neighborhood, some of the treats that you received may give you more than just a sugar rush. According to the Stafford Township Police Department, a child out on Halloween near Anchor Avenue in the Ocean Acres section of the township received "Medic-8-ed Nerdy Bears," which contains THC, the main psychoactive compound that is found in marijuana.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Pregnant NJ Woman gets Married at Hospital, 45 Minutes After Water Breaks

Talk about a quickie wedding. A pregnant bride from East Brunswick arrived at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in preterm labor on Sunday afternoon. Racquel M. Bruno and her husband, Raymond Bansemer were supposed to get married on Halloween but nature had a change in plans. So, 45 minutes after Racquel's water broke, they had a 4 p.m. wedding ceremony in the labor and delivery unit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Atlantic City, NJ, Woman Found Guilty on Drug Charges; Faces $1M Fine

Officials say on Wednesday, a woman from Atlantic City was convicted of multiple drug distribution offenses and she now faces a huge fine and a lengthy prison sentence. Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig says following a nine-day trial in Camden federal court, 32-year-old Rajeri Curry was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. A jury did not reach a unanimous verdict on a charge of distribution of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in a death.
