The only question is - what - did you know was coming? This piece? Or another underwhelming performance by the Raiders' starting QB in November/December?. However, one of the questions that I previously posed was - is this team now bad Carr proof? The question's origin can only be described as the day that we finally won a game in which Derek tossed a pick 6....the win at home VS Miami. Well, it looks like we're back to our losing ways when Derek tosses pick 6's, and no, we are not bad Carr proof. Not even with a much improved defense, unfortunately.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO