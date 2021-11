Editor’s note: The Daily Reporter will feature pets of local readers once a month, from dogs and cats to snakes and chickens. To submit a photo of your family or farm favorite, email [email protected] and include your name, the name of your pet, the names of any people that may be in the photo, and a short description of what makes your pet special to you. Since our next edition will arrive while Santa is packing his sleigh, go ahead and tell us what your pet would like for Christmas! Include “Pets Page” in the subject line of the email.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO