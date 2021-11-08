CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgery Partners proposes 5M share public offering: 3 things to know

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 6 days ago

Surgery Partners announced a proposed public offering of 5 million shares. 1. The company said it plans to use...

www.beckersasc.com

biometricupdate.com

Ping Identity plans public offering, partners with iboss on enterprise SSO

Ping Identity has announced the start of an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of common stock by investment funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners, and also formed a new partnership to ease enterprise adoption of zero trust postures and secure digital identity. The company went public in 2019,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Qualtrics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Qualtrics , the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced the closing of its public offering of 27,380,952 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 3,571,428 additional shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Qualtrics, were approximately $1.15 billion. The closing occurred on November 9, 2021.
STOCKS
Central Illinois Proud

Rivian goes public, offering shares of stock for $120

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 153 million shares of stock at a public offering price that started at $78 per share, but has since risen to $120 per share. In addition, Rivian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase...
STOCKS
Benzinga

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. to Begin Proposed Public Offering

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that it is starting an underwritten public offering; the offering is comprised of ANPC’s American Depositary Shares and is subject to market and other conditions. The announcement noted that there is no assurance regarding when the offering may be completed, what the size of the offering is, or the terms of the offering. The company is providing copies of the prospectus supplement and other material relating to the offering.
SCIENCE
The Press

Mirati Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX) a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering $500 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Mirati expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total shares offered in the public offering at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Shore News Network

MTN to sell shares in Nigeria unit via public offer

ABUJA (Reuters) – MTN Group Ltd will begin book-building this month for a public offer to sell up to 575 million shares in its Nigeria business, South Africa’s biggest telecoms operator said on Thursday, as it reported higher third-quarter revenue and core profit. The company, which has been exiting or...
ECONOMY
beckersasc.com

USPI vs. Surgery Partners vs. SCA in Q3: 11 notes

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, OptumHealth, which includes ASC chain Surgical Care Affiliates, and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, are three of the largest ASC management companies. All three companies reported revenue gains in the third quarter ending Sept. 30. Here are 11 notes on the company's third-quarter financial results:. USPI:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
beckersasc.com

Surgery Partners revenue jumps 12.7% in Q3: 7 details

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has deployed over $130 million on acquisitions to date. Seven details from Surgery Partners' third quarter financial report released Nov. 2:. 1. Revenue jumped 23.1 percent year to date and 12.7 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. 2. Net loss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockxpo.com

J&J Is Becoming Two Companies. What Happens to My Stock?

Johnson & Johnson is planning to become two companies. Current shareholders can expect to own shares in both when the breakup happens. On Friday, J&J said that household names like Band-Aid, Tylenol and Johnson’s Baby Powder will be housed in one consumer company. In the other will be the pharmaceutical side of J&J that has thrived in recent years and just this year launched its own Covid-19 vaccine.
BUSINESS
AFP

Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced plans to break up, splitting its consumer health arm that sells Band-Aid and Tylenol from its pharmaceutical division that includes the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine generated nearly $20 billion in revenue in the period.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Going Public? The Most Important Things You Need To Know Before Your IPO

Going public. It’s the dream of many wide-eyed, young entrepreneurs setting out to make their mark on the world. For those of us who reach that lofty goal, it’s a massive education. I had the good fortune to get an insider’s seat for an IPO my first time out. In...
MARKETS
beckersasc.com

How HCA is fueling its outpatient growth: 5 notes

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported strong growth in outpatient revenue and profit in the third quarter of 2021. Here are five notes on the company's outpatient strategy:. 1. Outpatient revenue was 34.1 percent of all patient revenue for the quarter. The company reported a 7.2 percent increase in outpatient surgery...
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Double in the Next 5 Years

Investors who buy individual stocks aim to outpace the broader markets over a period of time. But doing so requires a ton of expertise, patience, and foresight to understand long-term trends. Canadian cannabis stocks touched record highs soon after marijuana was legalized in Canada at the federal level. But these companies have grossly underperformed the broader markets in the last three years.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Believe It or Not, These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

Dividends are great wealth builders. The income they deliver can support you in retirement or just help you buy more stock now. Pay attention to a dividend's growth rate. Most (or all) of us would love extra income, but few of us are eager to take on a second job in order to get it. Fortunately, there are other ways to get extra income -- including passive income.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Two Stocks to Buy After Strong Earnings

EPAM is a multi-industry success and consults companies all around the world. Twilio's product allows for businesses to easily communicate with customers. The stock market's reaction to a company's earnings does not always reflect what's actually in the earnings report. In some cases, investors expected more and when the business doesn't deliver, they head for the exits. Other times, the reported earnings justify a stock's recent price movement and shares continue moving up and to the right.
STOCKS

