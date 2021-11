Throughout the course of the pandemic, we’ve all had to grapple with Eric Clapton’s anti-mask, anti-vax and anti-lockdown beliefs. Many of the classic rock icon’s contemporaries have weighed in on the issue, including Queen’s Brian May, who said last summer that he thinks anti-vaxxers are “fruitcakes” and that Clapton “has very different views from me in many ways.” Now another legendary musician has joined those taking Clapton to task when Billy Joel was asked about the guitarist’s vaccine stance during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO