Science

What's the Difference Between Knowledge and Information?

By Reviewed by Hara Estroff Marano
psychologytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation might lead to knowledge but is not the same as knowledge, nor does it replace knowledge. Knowledge depends on having a context into which information can be accurately placed; context is one of the keys. What you understand thoroughly, are familiar with from a variety of angles, can...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 2

psychologytoday.com

How Culture Is Misunderstood in the Evolution of Mind

Focusing on higher-order aspects of sui generis human behavior like language and certain forms of culture leads psychologists to wrongly appraise the relationship between culture and biology. Since the manner in which we mediate our emotions, and almost everything else, is through language, we shouldn’t, therefore, conclude that this is the only level of causal efficacy, we should rather reflect upon how human forms of observation and explanation are unique and should not be used as the only framework by which to determine the limits of mind. This applies in understanding the range of human abilities as well as when we create frameworks to investigate across the wide range of natural life. To focus so heavily on culture and language as unique is a way to define our way out of the problem of other (non-linguistic) minds. Indeed, adopting a continuity between the format and the use of affect would allow us to avoid one dead end in the study of the evolution of mind, namely the claim that while survival circuits connect us to the history of life, emotions, as mediated by language and culture, are uniquely human.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

7 Steps of Habit Formation

It is crucial to understand yourself and your current habits before attempting to alter them. Planning for your needs and directly replacing old habits is integral to making new habits stick. Habit formation is easier when you focus on one target change, create reminders, and recruit support. Much of what...
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Sir Frederic Bartlett and the Method of Description

Sir Frederic Bartlett was a experimental psychologist at Cambridge University. Bartlett developed the remembering theory based on experimental evidences about the nature of memory. He classified some memories' modification in importation or transferences based on method of description. Sir Frederic Charles Bartlett (1886-1969) was a British psychologist known for his...
MENTAL HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Understand What Some Mysterious 'Hotspots' on Brain Cells Do

The role of certain clusters of proteins found on the surface of brain cells in the hippocampus – the part of the brain that plays a key role in learning and memory – has been puzzling scientists for several decades now. But this particular biological mystery might, at last, have been solved. It was already known that disruption to these clusters could lead to severe neurological disorders, but it wasn't clear why. A new study suggests the clusters are calcium-signaling 'hotspots' that are vital in activating gene expression. The hotspot proteins appear to be unusually large ion channels, gateways that allow charged atoms...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Examples of How You Can Use State-Dependent Learning

Behavior may be learned better if your internal mental state is similar during practice and testing of the behavior. State-dependent learning could reduce worrying through showing yourself that you’re capable of doing well in a practice exam. It is unclear which factors determine the effectiveness of chewing gum for enhancement...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Addiction as a (Very) Complex Behavior

Addiction is a complex behavior that can only be understood by a deeper understanding of behavioral research. Even looking at just a few of the complexities of behavioral psychology can shed light on addictive behaviors. People face challenges unique to them, and understanding those individual challenges is essential for understanding...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Safe Escapism or Optimal Illusion Is the Key to Our Survival

The use of language and imagination underlies all threats to human survival, making humans more anxious and escapist than other organisms. Confirmation bias is dismissing disconfirming ideas and embracing the confirming ones. It is something all humans must manage. To survive as a species, humans must become more realistic while...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

New AI Method Predicts Cancer Drug Response Using Genomics

A new study published in Nature Machine Intelligence shows an artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning algorithm that can predict cancer drug responses based on gene expression data—demonstrating state-of-the-art pharmacogenomics that may improve the accuracy of precision oncology. The global market for oncology therapeutics sales is projected to reach USD 250...
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

Thoughts on Virtual Therapy, as a Therapist and a Patient

I’ve been working as a therapist for a tele-health psychology platform for six months and I have some definite thoughts about this technology from both the therapist’s perspective and the patient's. From the therapist’s perspective, I like the convenience of the “commute,” basically from my bedroom to my living room,...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

What Happens When a Narcissist Becomes Unhappy

The narcissist's incapacity to manage his feelings, including unhappiness, is the basis for his overall lack of self-awareness. A hallmark of narcissism is having impaired close relationships, as healthy relationships require mutuality, fairness, vulnerability, and trust. The primary coping mechanism the narcissist relies on to rid himself of unhappy feelings...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
Knowridge Science Report

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is a common, yet often misunderstood, mental health condition. Symptoms include inattention, overactivity and impulsivity – behaviors everyone experiences at one time or another. For people with ADHD, these behaviors happen frequently and interfere with everyday life at school, at home and everywhere else. ADHD affects more...
MENTAL HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Growing evidence for personality traits connection to Alzheimer’s amyloid and tau

Two personality traits, neuroticism and conscientiousness, were connected to the signature buildup of Alzheimer’s disease hallmarks of amyloid and tau in the brain, according to a team of researchers led by NIA-supported scientists. To reach these findings — published in Biological Psychiatry — the team tracked brain scans and personality test results from thousands of participants in long-term studies of aging.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Red Alerts for Narcissistic Lovers

Narcissists choose to be with you because you have something special to offer them. You may be involved with a narcissist if you experience the person's artificial humility, selfish sex, and a pattern of lying. A narcissist may adopt behaviors that have great appeal, but the person is simply "acting"...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

