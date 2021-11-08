What's the Difference Between Knowledge and Information?

Focusing on higher-order aspects of sui generis human behavior like language and certain forms of culture leads psychologists to wrongly appraise the relationship between culture and biology. Since the manner in which we mediate our emotions, and almost everything else, is through language, we shouldn’t, therefore, conclude that this is the only level of causal efficacy, we should rather reflect upon how human forms of observation and explanation are unique and should not be used as the only framework by which to determine the limits of mind. This applies in understanding the range of human abilities as well as when we create frameworks to investigate across the wide range of natural life. To focus so heavily on culture and language as unique is a way to define our way out of the problem of other (non-linguistic) minds. Indeed, adopting a continuity between the format and the use of affect would allow us to avoid one dead end in the study of the evolution of mind, namely the claim that while survival circuits connect us to the history of life, emotions, as mediated by language and culture, are uniquely human.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO