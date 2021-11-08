Rep. Damoose Thanks Helpers After Fiery Crash

A scary crash left one State Representative and his family scrambling from their burning car.

Representative John Damoose posted photos on Facebook last night after he said he hit a deer on US-131 near Manton.

Damoose said his car caught on fire right after the impact, and he immediately pulled over and got his wife and seven-year-old out of the car.

Nobody was injured in the accident, but the minivan he was driving is clearly a loss.

Damoose says other than his family’s well being, the biggest takeaway was the help received by good samaritans.

“These are horrible things when they happen like this but I am absolutely blown away by the goodness out there,” said Damoose, “There was a family, out of Elk Rapids they pulled over, they were right behind us and all four of them, the two kids and the two parents, all sat there the whole time. It really showed you the power of coming together and what community is. Right now we sit and fight over so many things and I think it’s time to just stop.”

Damoose said his family was returning from Notre Dame where his daughter is in the marching band. He plans to be in session tomorrow.