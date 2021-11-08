CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manton, MI

Rep. Damoose Thanks Helpers After Fiery Crash

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

A scary crash left one State Representative and his family scrambling from their burning car.

Representative John Damoose posted photos on Facebook last night after he said he hit a deer on US-131 near Manton.

Damoose said his car caught on fire right after the impact, and he immediately pulled over and got his wife and seven-year-old out of the car.

Nobody was injured in the accident, but the minivan he was driving is clearly a loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14whsk_0cqZr8g400

Damoose says other than his family’s well being, the biggest takeaway was the help received by good samaritans.

“These are horrible things when they happen like this but I am absolutely blown away by the goodness out there,” said Damoose, “There was a family, out of Elk Rapids they pulled over, they were right behind us and all four of them, the two kids and the two parents, all sat there the whole time. It really showed you the power of coming together and what community is. Right now we sit and fight over so many things and I think it’s time to just stop.”

Damoose said his family was returning from Notre Dame where his daughter is in the marching band. He plans to be in session tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Midland County Pit Stop’s Needs Your Old Storage Totes

Spread some kindness this weekend by helping out your local animal shelter. The Midland County Pit Stop is asking people to donate old storage totes to build makeshift shelters, or “Cat Condos”. for the stray animals. Right now, they need at least 50 more 18 gallon totes with lids. You...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Elk Rapids, MI
City
Manton, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Astroworld Emergency Plan Did Not Have Response For Crowd Surge

There is new information on what led to the crowd surge that killed eight people and injured more at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. The festival’s action plan apparently included 56 pages of protocols for various emergencies from bomb threats to active shooters, but there was no plan for crowd surges.
HOUSTON, TX
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy