Nebraska gave Scott Frost a vote of confidence with eyes on the 2022 season, restructuring his contract and announcing that the plan is for him to return as Huskers head football coach. The news Monday came on the heels of another loss under Frost, with this past Saturday — 26-17 against Ohio State — dropping the team to 3-7 on the 2021 season. During an episode of the CBS Sports Cover 3 College Football Podcast, Tom Fornelli weighed in on the decision with an opinion as to why Nebraska is keeping Frost for the foreseeable future.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO