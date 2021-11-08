More comfortable weather over the next few days

We have several reports of damage from yesterday's storms. Gusty winds knocked out for thousands and many this morning are still cleaning up tree damage. We saw some wind gusts that topped 50 MPH, some hail and possible multiple tornadoes were reported but have not been confirmed by the National Weather Service. They will be out today accessing the damage.
After severe thunderstorms ripped through the tri-state between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, things have finally calmed down. However, the storm left a mess in its wake. Anticipate gradual clearing overnight with areas of frost possible and lows in the 30s.
