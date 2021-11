I recently returned from my first international research trip since the pandemic sent us all into isolation and into little square Zoom boxes nearly 20 months ago. This was a trip I had been hoping to take for a long time, a much-anticipated return to the libraries in England that house the manuscripts which are the focus of my book-in-progress. When I received University approval to take the trip in early September, I set about booking flights and hotel rooms like I always do before travel, but this time I also had to book appointments for several COVID-19 tests.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO