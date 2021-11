Amara La Negra’s relationship with Emjay Johnson was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Miami” star Amara La Negra had a controversial romance with Shay Johnson’s brother. In fact, she began to have issues with the relationship because she was the breadwinner. And she felt like she didn’t really have any help from the man she was in a relationship with. Eventually, one of Emjay’s exes got in touch with Amara. They had a conversation about Emjay. And the ex said that she was the breadwinner when she was in a relationship with Emjay years ago. She wanted Amara to know that it never got any better. So that is one of the reasons why she had to move on from the relationship.

