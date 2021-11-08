CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two SPAC Deals (BIOT, DSAC) Announced; One Terminated (HCIC)

 5 days ago
The SPAC market welcomed two deal announcements this morning (see details below), but got a late surprise as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) and Plus announced their deal was terminated effective November 8th. The filing cites "recent developments in the regulatory environment outside of the United States" as the reason for the deal's termination. Plus is a provider of self-driving truck technology and would have been alongside Aurora / Reinvent's (RTPY) in taking an autonomous driving company public via SPAC.

Monday's SPAC Deal Announcements

Also, breaking late in the day it appears that Lemonade (LMND) is buying Metromile (MILE) in an all-stock transaction. Read the press release here.

DWAC In the News Again

Bloomberg's Gillian Tan break's the news that DWAC -- the Trump related SPAC -- is testing the PIPE market with a roadshow. Read the full articles for details. As a reminder, DWAC is most likely a "trade" for most investors as opposed to a buy and hold strategy, so invest cautiously.

EV's Hot Again with Infrastructure Fueling the Fire

With the infrastructure deal officially passing on Friday the EV and EV infrastructure space got even hotter today. Here are some of the highest profile, SPAC/deSPAC companies:

Announced Transaction | -6.80% ~ $ 10.82 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp -> EVBox Group

Announced Transaction | 5.80% ~ $ 11.31 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc -> Polestar

De-SPAC | 19.11% ~ $ 11.22 | SNPR - Tortoise Acquisition Corp II -> Volta Inc (VLTA)

De-SPAC | 17.13% ~ $ 12.51 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp -> Proterra Inc (PTRA)

De-SPAC | 34.57% ~ $ 13.43 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp -> EVgo Inc (EVGO)

De-SPAC | 10.50% ~ $ 14.52 | VTIQ - VectoIQ Acquisition Corp -> Nikola Corp (NKLA)

De-SPAC | 13.55% ~ $ 16.76 | NBAC - Newborn Acquisition Corp. -> Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE)

De-SPAC | .37% ~ $ 19.08 | SPAQ - Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -> Fisker Inc (FSR)

De-SPAC | 11.79% ~ $ 27.60 | SBE - Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation -> ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

De-SPAC | 21.31% ~ $ 37.63 | KCAC - Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp -> QuantumScape Corp (QS)

De-SPAC | 9.86% ~ $ 45.92 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV -> Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

SPAC SEAH is taking Super Group public in a $4.6B deal that investors are hoping will close in the 4th quarter of 2021. Listen in to learn more about John and Neal's backgrounds, why Super Group may be the right bet for investors, and their expectations on deal close timing, what will happen with warrants, and more.

SPAC Stock Movers

Biggest SPAC Decliners

-6.80% ~ $ 10.82 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-1.03% ~ $ 12.52 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-.98% ~ $ 10.12 | AGCB - Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (Pre-Deal)

-.94% ~ $ 10.01 | SVFB - SVF Investment Corp. 2 (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.82 | PHIC - Population Health Investment Co Inc (Pre-Deal)

-.77% ~ $ 10.36 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Announced)

-.72% ~ $ 9.68 | PFTA - PORTAGE FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.70 | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.80 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.70% ~ $ 9.86 | PPHP - PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.70% ~ $ 9.90 | DNAD - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-.70% ~ $ 9.91 | DTRT - DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.70% ~ $ 9.96 | GGGV - G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.68% ~ $ 9.88 | DALS - DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.74 | BNNR - Banner Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.60% ~ $ 9.99 | SVFA - SVF Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.53% ~ $ 9.90 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.74 | GNAC - GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.78 | FVIV - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.80 | FVAM - 501 ACQ CORP (Pre-Deal)

Biggest SPAC Gainers

7.64% ~ $ 12.25 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)

7.30% ~ $ 9.55 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)

5.82% ~ $ 59.85 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

5.80% ~ $ 11.31 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

4.90% ~ $ 13.69 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

4.84% ~ $ 12.12 | FSII - FS Development Corp. II (Announced)

4.11% ~ $ 10.90 | IVAN - Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.77% ~ $ 12.26 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. (Announced)

2.53% ~ $ 10.15 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)

2.05% ~ $ 10.97 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)

1.87% ~ $ 10.36 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP (Announced)

1.66% ~ $ 12.88 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.54% ~ $ 10.56 | BENE - Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.50% ~ $ 10.14 | DCRN - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

1.27% ~ $ 10.36 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (Announced)

1.27% ~ $ 10.40 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

1.20% ~ $ 10.16 | ISOS - Isos Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.96% ~ $ 10.05 | EUSG - European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.94% ~ $ 10.78 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

.89% ~ $ 10.20 | TPGS - TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (Announced)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

