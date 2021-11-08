CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization commits $14.2 million in federal funding to Central Texas transportation projects

By Benton Graham
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization committed $14.2 million in federal funding to eight Central Texas transportation projects during its Nov. 8 board meeting. CAMPO, a group that coordinates transportation funding throughout Central Texas, initially deferred the projects to make $633 million available for the I-35 Central project. That move came...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

MAP: 5 commercial projects filed in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, including an urban arterial roadway

Wondering what renovations and new construction are underway or set to begin soon in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto? The following commercial projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change. Corridor H-Sam Bass Road: RM 1431...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown sees rise in Multifamily housing

Georgetown has experienced steady growth over the past decade, and the city is making land-use decisions to mitigate the growth expected when it comes to future housing, such as building multifamily and mixed-use developments. Since 2010, the city of Georgetown’s population has increased by nearly 20,000 people, rising from 47,400...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

State housing market at 'new normal' after pandemic frenzy; Jack Allen's Kitchen opens in Cedar Park and more top Central Texas news

Read the top business and community news from Central Texas from the past week. Housing prices and supply are beginning to return to a more steady level after a yearlong hectic housing market climate with skyrocketing prices and little supply, experts said. Leander City Council approved a $13.9 million purchase...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Community Impact Austin

K.B. Home opens Salerno housing community in Round Rock

K.B. Home is opening a new community of custom housing near CR 110 and University Boulevard in Round Rock. The community offers single-family housing located both within the city limits of Round Rock and Hutto Independent School District. Homes range in size from 1,300 to 3,400 square feet, and prices begin at $310,000. 888-524-6637. www.kbhome.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pearce Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Federal Funding#New Hope#Hwy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: PGA of America previews scenic HQ in Frisco, Harris County outlines next steps in redistricting process and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Nov. 10. Note: The following stories were published Nov. 9-10. Dallas-Fort Worth. The Professional Golfers Association of America has its sights set on individuals who have never putted a golf ball...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD faces budget shortfall of $62 million

After lower-than-projected enrollment led to less funding for the 2021-22 school year, Austin ISD faces a $62 million budget shortfall, AISD spokesman Eddie Villa said. Enrollment for the 2021-22 school year was 3,000 students fewer than the district had projected, resulting in a smaller budget based on per-student funding, Villa said. The reduced funding could lead to financial issues that would build on each other, he said.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy