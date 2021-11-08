Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization commits $14.2 million in federal funding to Central Texas transportation projects
The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization committed $14.2 million in federal funding to eight Central Texas transportation projects during its Nov. 8 board meeting. CAMPO, a group that coordinates transportation funding throughout Central Texas, initially deferred the projects to make $633 million available for the I-35 Central project. That move came...communityimpact.com
Comments / 0