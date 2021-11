For the Taper family, business is always at the forefront of their minds; it has to be, considering they own comfort food restaurant Tapester’s Grill. The scratch kitchen, which opened in June 2015, focuses on making flavorful food that keeps the neighborhood coming back for seconds. A family-run restaurant, the name Tapester’s comes from a play on words from owner and family patriarch John Taper.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO