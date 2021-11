Just in case you might have been concerned Riot isn’t doing well, don’t be. As you probably suspected, things are just fine…at least if we’re talking player numbers across the company’s library of games. Today, the Riot Games Twitter account announced that October boasted a grand total of 180 million players for the month. The tweet mentions “helping Runeterra reach new heights”, which may seem to imply that they meant Legends of Runeterra pulled in that many players for the month, but it’s important to remember that Runeterra is the universe the majority of Riot Games’ games take place in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO