Valorant Episode 3 Act III begins later today, and it brings a lot of new goodies with it. We’ve already met the new agent, Chamber, and have seen what his abilities can do. Unfortunately, Chamber will only be available two weeks into Episode 3 Act III. There’s also a new battle pass with three new skin lines. The one thing we haven’t seen is the patch notes. Until now. Valorant patch 3.09 will drop alongside the new Act.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO