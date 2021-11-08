Officers describe scene of Ahmaud Arbery's killing during second day of testimony

Greg McMichael, the man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery's death, quickly changed his story about why he suspected the 25-year-old Black man running in his neighborhood was a criminal, two police officers testified Tuesday. McMichael also had blood on his hand from checking to see if Arbery had weapon on him after the shooting, one of the officers said.

GLYNN COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO