Officers describe scene of Ahmaud Arbery's killing during second day of testimony

A Fairfield County police officer has been accused of allegedly stealing cash during a large drug bust.Bridgeport Police patrol officer Christopher Martin, age 54, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 11, and charged with larceny and tampering with evidence, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Mana…
Greg McMichael, the man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery's death, quickly changed his story about why he suspected the 25-year-old Black man running in his neighborhood was a criminal, two police officers testified Tuesday. McMichael also had blood on his hand from checking to see if Arbery had weapon on him after the shooting, one of the officers said.
The first police officer who responded to the scene of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery testified on Monday that William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., the man who recorded video of Arbery being chased, never told him a citizen's arrest of Arbery was being made. Bryan also questioned if he should...
Matthew Albenze was the first witness who is not a police officer to testify in the murder trial of father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Arbery's father, spoke outside the Georgia courthouse, calling it "concerning" that...
Jurors hear 911 calls property owner made before Ahmaud Arbery's killing. Jurors hear 911 calls property owner made before Ahmaud Arbery's killing. Savannah State University welcomes new president with investiture ceremony. Coastal Sunrise Celebration for November 12, 2021. Sights and sounds from Savannah's Veterans Day Parade. State Rep. Edna Jackson...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement officers with the Glynn County Police Department testified that Gregory McMichael, one of the three men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, never said the group was attempting to make a citizen’s arrest. On Tuesday, the third day of the trial, two officials with Glynn County police recounted […]
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery's family is speaking out on day one of the trial for the three men charged with his murder. Emotions are running high in Brunswick as Arbery's family faces graphic evidence of his death. Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, was seen sobbing in the courtroom as video...
Ahmaud Arbery's mother put her head in her hands and wept as body cam video that showed the aftermath of her son's shooting was played in court Friday. The pool reporter in the room who made the observation also noted that during that footage, one of the jurors was seen "shielding herself with her notebook," seemingly unable to watch.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — One of the three white men standing trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery said they had the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” before he was fatally shot, a police investigator testified Wednesday. GRAPHIC WARNING: Videos in this story contain content that may be...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – On the second day of testimony in a murder trial of three white men accused of killing an unarmed Black man, jurors were shown a picture of the shotgun used to kill Ahmaud Arbery along with disturbing, close-up evidence photos of the 25-year-old bleeding in the road.
After a day of explosive comments from a defense lawyer about who should attend the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery, two new witnesses are expected in court on Friday, including a police officer who was in touch with the man who owned a home under construction that has been a focus of the case. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William […]
The trial of the three men charged in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery continues into its fifth day on Thursday, with jurors expected to watch a nearly four-hour deposition from Larry English, the owner of the home under construction. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor, William...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On the eve of opening statements in one of the highest-profile murder trials in Georgia history, the judge presiding over the case involving Ahmaud Arbery’s killing dealt a series of blows to the defense. Judge Timothy Walmsley granted the prosecution’s motion to exclude evidence of “minute” levels...
An off-duty police officer getting a haircut Saturday afternoon shot and killed a man who police say burst into the East Baltimore shop and shot a barber to death. Police believe the same man was responsible for two earlier shootings that left one person dead and one critically injured. Police were trying to determine a motive linking the three shootings. The third and final shooting occurred ...
As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only worsened as she had to watched the body camera footage that showed the gruesome aftermath of her son's killing.
On November 7, 2021, at approximately 6:09 a.m., police officers responding to a burglary observed the suspect exiting a business located in the 2300 block of Orem Avenue. A van was used to smash through the front window in an attempt to remove the ATM from the business. The suspect identified himself as a juvenile and was taken into custody.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that involved two children. The incident occurred on Staunton Bridge Road at 1:33 p.m on Nov. 7. Deputies said they arrived on the scene and learned that a male child victim and a female child...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother was arrested after fighting a coach at Dawkins Middle School Nov. 5. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jauqueline Laquanda Robinson, 38, was charged with assault and battery second degree. According to the incident report, deputies were called on Nov. 5 by...
Comments / 0