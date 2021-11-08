CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers describe scene of Ahmaud Arbery's killing during second day of testimony

Man accused in Ahmaud Arbery's killing changed his story, also checked body for gun after shooting, officers testify

Greg McMichael, the man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery's death, quickly changed his story about why he suspected the 25-year-old Black man running in his neighborhood was a criminal, two police officers testified Tuesday. McMichael also had blood on his hand from checking to see if Arbery had weapon on him after the shooting, one of the officers said.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Jurors hear 911 calls property owner made before Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Jurors hear 911 calls property owner made before Ahmaud Arbery's killing. Jurors hear 911 calls property owner made before Ahmaud Arbery's killing. Savannah State University welcomes new president with investiture ceremony. Coastal Sunrise Celebration for November 12, 2021. Sights and sounds from Savannah's Veterans Day Parade. State Rep. Edna Jackson...
Officer testifies that man accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery never mentioned attempting citizen’s arrest

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement officers with the Glynn County Police Department testified that Gregory McMichael, one of the three men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, never said the group was attempting to make a citizen’s arrest. On Tuesday, the third day of the trial, two officials with Glynn County police recounted […]
Ahmaud Arbery's mother wept as body cam video played during the first day of trial

Ahmaud Arbery's mother put her head in her hands and wept as body cam video that showed the aftermath of her son's shooting was played in court Friday. The pool reporter in the room who made the observation also noted that during that footage, one of the jurors was seen "shielding herself with her notebook," seemingly unable to watch.
Opening statements begin Friday in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On the eve of opening statements in one of the highest-profile murder trials in Georgia history, the judge presiding over the case involving Ahmaud Arbery’s killing dealt a series of blows to the defense. Judge Timothy Walmsley granted the prosecution’s motion to exclude evidence of “minute” levels...
Off-duty police officer getting haircut shoots man suspected for Saturday shooting spree that left two dead

An off-duty police officer getting a haircut Saturday afternoon shot and killed a man who police say burst into the East Baltimore shop and shot a barber to death. Police believe the same man was responsible for two earlier shootings that left one person dead and one critically injured. Police were trying to determine a motive linking the three shootings. The third and final shooting occurred ...
Baltimore Police: Attempted theft of ATM was committed by adult, Initially identified himself as a juvenile

On November 7, 2021, at approximately 6:09 a.m., police officers responding to a burglary observed the suspect exiting a business located in the 2300 block of Orem Avenue. A van was used to smash through the front window in an attempt to remove the ATM from the business. The suspect identified himself as a juvenile and was taken into custody.
2 children injured in shooting incident in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that involved two children. The incident occurred on Staunton Bridge Road at 1:33 p.m on Nov. 7. Deputies said they arrived on the scene and learned that a male child victim and a female child...
Mother charged after fighting coach at middle school

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother was arrested after fighting a coach at Dawkins Middle School Nov. 5. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jauqueline Laquanda Robinson, 38, was charged with assault and battery second degree. According to the incident report, deputies were called on Nov. 5 by...
