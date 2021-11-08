CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

How to Talk to Kids About Thanksgiving

A Cup of Jo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was in third grade, our school class celebrated Thanksgiving by dressing up as Pilgrims and Native Americans. We made feathers to stick in headbands and cut fringe on grocery store paper bags. We smiled and sat down to eat snacks, just like they did in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1621,...

cupofjo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motherly

Where to watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’—and how to talk about it with your kids

The classic children's film A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a popular holiday special that will be airing again this season, but some parents are concerned that the history lessons within it need an update for 2021 audiences. The 1973 specialwill air on Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m on PBS and PBS Kids. While it hasn't been updated for this century, parents can use it to teach kids about inclusion and why there are some gaps in the Peanuts' historical knowledge. If you haven't watched A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving since childhood, there are a few things you should know when viewing it with your kids: First, it's still rather fun to watch as an adult, because now you get that Charlie is clinically depressed and Patty is a feminist and that Woodstock eating turkey is every bit as weird as you thought. But second, it's problematic in its treatment of Franklin, the cartoon's sole black character, who for some reason is seated on one side of the table by himself. In ABC's programming announcement, the network also added that the half-hour Thanksgiving special will come with a side dish, as it has for several recent years, 1988's This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers. This Is America seems a bit like an afterthought, tacked on to ABC's programming to make sure live TV audiences get a full hour to watch. It's a re-telling of the Mayflower voyage, the colonists' early struggles in America, and their first harvest celebration with members of the Wampanoag tribe. It pretty much adheres to the version of the story many of us learned in elementary school. A warning to parents of small children: There are several mentions of how many adults died during this time, though the Peanuts gang and all other children survive just fine. While watching these programs, or at any other time during the holiday, we have a chance to correct some of the wrongs of previous generations by teaching our kids a fuller story about the English Puritan separatists and the Wampanoag people who welcomed them. For example, though we often call the event in 1621 the "first Thanksgiving," native peoples had been holding harvest celebrations long before. There's also more to learn about Squanto, a.k.a. Tisquantum, the English-speaking man who first helped the English fish and plant food on the land where all his own tribe had recently perished from disease. For suggestions on how to do so, we like this guide made for teachers in Oklahoma City that offers ways to "redesign" Thanksgiving with the Native American perspective in mind. That is one way to talk about Thanksgiving with your kids, but the old cartoons can be a part of the conversation, too. To watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, tune in to ABC on November 27 at 8 p.m. You can also buy or rent the cartoon (packaged with the Mayflower special) on Amazon. [This post was first published on November 7, 2019. It has been updated to relfect this year's air date.]
RELATIONSHIPS
Chicago Tribune

Kids under 12 won’t be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving. That’s creating a dilemma for some parents.

For many families, this Thanksgiving will represent a return to normalcy, thanks to COVID-19 vaccines. But for some parents, the holiday presents yet another dilemma: Should they gather with friends and family, given that children ages 5 to 11 will be only partially vaccinated by Thanksgiving, and younger kids won’t be vaccinated at all? Children ages 5 to 11 became eligible for their first ...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
MILITARY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Quotes#Happy Thanksgiving#Thanksgiving Dinner#History Books#Native Americans#The Cherokee Nation#The Wampanoag Tribe#European#Wampanoag
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Halloween
Fatherly

7 Signs of Toxic Grandparents — And How to Talk to Them About Their Behavior

Even the best grandparents grate on parents’ nerves once in a while. As older people who either aren’t aware of or don’t feel constrained by current codes of social conduct, they can have trouble taking their adult children seriously. And since they’ve been through parenting before, they may think they know everything. The fact that they’re often right makes this part even worse.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
TravelNoire

How Korean Kimchi Saved One Black Woman's Life, Twice

Television host, cultural activist, and author Africa Yoon has a story to tell…and it involves plenty of kimchi. Born Suzanne Engo, the moniker “Africa” began as a nickname she received after arriving in the United States as the daughter of the Ambassador to Cameroon. “When you grow up at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Wired

How to Talk to Children About Climate Change

The thing is, your kid is likely already hearing about climate change. Leslie Davenport, a therapist and the author of a workbook to help kids process climate change, called All the Feelings Under the Sun: How to Deal With Climate Change, said that while researching her book she spoke to many children who knew more about climate change than their parents. “I was very surprised how knowledgeable many kids were about the science of climate change, even as young as 8 or 9.” As the climate crisis grows in urgency and continues to make headlines, it will only continue to permeate the consciousness of kids. An article about the COP26 summit quoted an 8-year-old from Glasgow as saying “I'm worried because if the world gets too hot then all animals will start dying and (...) people won't survive anymore.”
ENVIRONMENT
Only In South Carolina

This Bizarre Roadside Attraction In South Carolina Will Make You Do A Double Take

Hidden alongside a rural road in the upstate of South Carolina is a wonderful little roadside attraction that’s guaranteed to make you do a double take, and even make a u-turn. Popular all year-round, it’s the kind of place you’ll go back to on the regular. Read on to learn why. The hours for the […] The post This Bizarre Roadside Attraction In South Carolina Will Make You Do A Double Take appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Cremation and conventional burial are bad for the environment. So how do you have a green death?

I’d thought it was as simple as burial versus cremation: a dichotomy for my final wishes, a straightforward decision made easier by limited options. It didn’t take much time for me to realize I was wrong.Several years after my parents’ tragic deaths—both killed in cycling accidents two years apart by teen drivers—I met with an attorney to document my final wishes. I’d learned the hard way that death could come at any point, and I chose cremation as the method of disposition. I didn’t overthink the decision as it seemed easiest to me.But there was one minor catch: I’d grown...
ENVIRONMENT
undark.org

Interview: Katharine Hayhoe on How to Talk About Climate Change

For many years, Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University and chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy, has been warning that our planet’s climate is changing, and speaking plainly about what needs to be done to slow and ultimately stop the human-caused warming trend. Early in her career,...
IMMIGRATION
A Cup of Jo

A Big, Beautiful $1,000 Terrain Giveaway

Who else is excited for the holidays? I cannot wait for cold noses and twinkly lights and the smell of bonfires. One destination for celebrating the seasons is Terrain, the home and garden brand deeply rooted in nature and plant life. For small gatherings (or just a fun Tuesday evening),...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy