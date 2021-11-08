Matt Rhule has changed his tone on Sam Darnold as the Panthers’ starting quarterback

When the New York Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, it marked the end of an era. Not much of an era for New York—if anything, an era they’d like to forget—but rather, an era for the New England Patriots. In three games against Darnold-led offenses, Belichick’s defense surrendered 17 total points, grabbed six picks, surrendered one passing touchdown, allowed a completion percentage of 53.2 percent, and totaled only 5.5 yards per attempt. In 2019, the Patriots famously delivered the “seeing ghosts” game: a four-interception game that had Darnold himself admitting that Belichick had his number.
