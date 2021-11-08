Matt Rhule has changed his tone on Sam Darnold as the Panthers’ starting quarterback

If Darnold is the right starting QB moving forward. "I think right now, we're obviously focused on him and his health. Those of us at the game watched it, we know, and I think Sam would be the first to tell you that wasn't good enough from the quarterback position. We had guys open with some opportunities that we weren't able to connect on, then the three takeaways. When you look at our season, when we've protected the football we've had a chance to win, and then when we give the ball away multiple times, we all know the result. The play at that position has to be better. We'll see where Sam's health is and then make the best decisions after that."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO