Matt Rhule has changed his tone on Sam Darnold as the Panthers’ starting quarterback

Derrick
 5 days ago

Panthers coach Matt Rhule talked to the media for nearly 30 minutes on Monday and said...

www.thederrick.com

The Spun

Matt Rhule Had A Blunt Postgame Message For Sam Darnold

On Sunday against the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold struggled for the fifth week in a row. Three second-half interceptions undid the Panthers on their way to their fifth loss in the last six games. Darnold was erratic throughout Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the Patriots, going 16-for-33...
Yardbarker

Report: Panthers signing QB Matt Barkley with Sam Darnold hurting

Coming off the loss to the New England Patriots that dropped the Carolina Panthers to 4-5 on the season, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that quarterback Sam Darnold was having an MRI to examine a shoulder injury. Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the...
On3.com

Matt Rhule updates playing status of QB Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is questionable heading into Week 10 of NFL action. Darnold will get an MRI scan on his shoulder, according to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. The New England Patriots blasted the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 24-6. The loss moved Matt Rhule’s squad to...
carolinablitz.com

Matt Rhule is “Hopeful” Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold will be Available Versus Patriots

Questions still loom about who will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers when they take on the New England Patriots Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. PJ Walker has been taking first-team snaps all week, with Sam Darnold limited and in concussion protocol after taking a hard hit during the Panthers’ week eight win against the Falcons. Carolina has also been without running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been nursing a hamstring injury since week-three.
The Ringer

The Sam Darnold Trade Has Put the Panthers in QB Purgatory

When the New York Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, it marked the end of an era. Not much of an era for New York—if anything, an era they’d like to forget—but rather, an era for the New England Patriots. In three games against Darnold-led offenses, Belichick’s defense surrendered 17 total points, grabbed six picks, surrendered one passing touchdown, allowed a completion percentage of 53.2 percent, and totaled only 5.5 yards per attempt. In 2019, the Patriots famously delivered the “seeing ghosts” game: a four-interception game that had Darnold himself admitting that Belichick had his number.
NJ.com

NFL rumors: N.J. native takes over as Panthers starting QB after Sam Darnold’s broken shoulder

The Elizabeth, N.J. native is set to take over as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “After two days of testing, exams revealed that #Panthers QB Sam Darnold has a fractured scapula, sources say. The right shoulder injury will most likely lead to Darnold missing several weeks. P.J. Walker, his backup, will step in.”
Cat Scratch Reader

Sam Darnold listed as questionable for Panthers vs Patriots

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Panthers and Patriots. Darnold will have to clear the concussion protocol before being cleared to play.
foxwilmington.com

Panthers activate Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold cleared

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some pop to the backfield, a week after their best rushing game of the season. The team activated running back Christian McCaffrey Saturday, meaning he will be eligible for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team is hopeful he’ll be able to play, after he...
On3.com

Carolina Panthers update injury status of Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers could very well be without their starting quarterback on Saturday against the New England Patriots, as Sam Darnold is still fighting to recover from a scary injury. The Panthers updated their injury report following Wednesday’s practice, and Darnold was again listed as a limited participant; the official...
Raleigh News & Observer

Sam Darnold expected to start for Carolina Panthers vs Patriots

The Carolina Panthers expect Sam Darnold to start at quarterback versus the Patriots, the team announced Sunday morning. Darnold suffered a concussion and a shoulder injury when he was hit by Falcons linebacker Royesade Oluokun in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 19-13 win. He did not return to the game.
USA Today

Why Panthers coach Matt Rhule has unique insights on Mac Jones

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has an interesting connection to the Carolina Panthers, as he gets set to face them this weekend. Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule coached Jones at the 2021 senior bowl. He got a chance to look at Jones up close and personal, and had nothing but good things to say about the former Alabama star.
abccolumbia.com

Source: Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold has incomplete fracture of shoulder blade

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has an incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade and is likely to miss several weeks with the injury, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. The Panthers believe the injury happened in the second quarter of the team’s 24-6 loss to the New England...
AllPanthers

Quick Hits: Where Rhule Stands with Sam Darnold

If Darnold is the right starting QB moving forward. "I think right now, we're obviously focused on him and his health. Those of us at the game watched it, we know, and I think Sam would be the first to tell you that wasn't good enough from the quarterback position. We had guys open with some opportunities that we weren't able to connect on, then the three takeaways. When you look at our season, when we've protected the football we've had a chance to win, and then when we give the ball away multiple times, we all know the result. The play at that position has to be better. We'll see where Sam's health is and then make the best decisions after that."
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Matt Barkley Agrees to Panthers Contract After Sam Darnold's Injury

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing free-agent quarterback Matt Barkley, according to The Athletic's Joe Person. The news comes as starting QB Sam Darnold continues to deal with a shoulder injury and underwent an MRI on Monday. Darnold suffered the shoulder injury before Carolina's Week 9 loss to the New...
Yardbarker

Matt Rhule not committing to Sam Darnold after ugly loss

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has staunchly supported quarterback Sam Darnold all season, but that support may be eroding. Rhule was noticeably non-committal Sunday when asked if he believes Darnold is the quarterback that gives the Panthers the best chance to win. Rhule said he had to “watch the tape” and praised Darnold’s preparation and toughness, but admitted he needed to see better decisions.
