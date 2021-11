(178.07 kB, 1128x1525 - viewed 32 times.) I publish information in Spanish about space and rockets. Coming off successful back-to-back launches, the Virgin Orbit team has settled into a steady flight preparation rhythm with LauncherOne. The fully assembled rocket that will carry our next customers’ satellites to space arrived early Monday morning at the Mojave Air and Space Port that serves as all the spaceport we need. Already, the rocket has been mated to the customized 747 that serves as our flying launch pad, mobile mission control, and fully re-usable first stage all at once.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO