As the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year,” David Weekley Homes is no stranger to awards and accolades. The David Weekley Atlanta division was awarded 11 awards at the 41st Annual OBIE Awards in October. Presented by the Sales and Marketing Council (SMC) for the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (HBA), the OBIE Awards are designed to recognize outstanding achievements in the home building industry. This year, Lesa Ness won the Gold OBIE for Marketing Director of the Year for David Weekley Homes.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO